Sept 29 Sony India, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp
, said it expects sales during the 2011 festive season
to jump 35 percent from the same period a year ago.
The electronics giant expects to achieve sales worth 20
billion rupees and hopes to sell 400,000 units of its flat panel
TV 'Bravia' during September-October, which sees higher consumer
durable sales due to key festivals like Diwali and Dussera.
The Indian arm will also invest 1 billion rupees towards
advertising and promotion during this period to boost sales, the
company said in a statement.
The company makes products such as the 'VAIO' range of
laptops and computers, the 'Cyber-shot' range of digital cameras
along with other household, commercial, and gaming appliances.
Sony India, which began operations in 1994, competes with
the Indian units of Samsung Electronics Co and LG
Electronics Inc , among others.
In July, the firm had said it expects sales growth in the
current financial year to slow down by nearly a quarter from a
year earlier as stubbornly high inflation and rising interest
rates dent demand.
Sony Corp counts China, India, Brazil and Russia as key
markets to drive growth.
($1=48.91 rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Mumbai ;Editing by Sunil Nair)