Sept 29 Sony India, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp , said it expects sales during the 2011 festive season to jump 35 percent from the same period a year ago.

The electronics giant expects to achieve sales worth 20 billion rupees and hopes to sell 400,000 units of its flat panel TV 'Bravia' during September-October, which sees higher consumer durable sales due to key festivals like Diwali and Dussera.

The Indian arm will also invest 1 billion rupees towards advertising and promotion during this period to boost sales, the company said in a statement.

The company makes products such as the 'VAIO' range of laptops and computers, the 'Cyber-shot' range of digital cameras along with other household, commercial, and gaming appliances.

Sony India, which began operations in 1994, competes with the Indian units of Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc , among others.

In July, the firm had said it expects sales growth in the current financial year to slow down by nearly a quarter from a year earlier as stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates dent demand.

Sony Corp counts China, India, Brazil and Russia as key markets to drive growth.

