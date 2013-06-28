(Corrects net profit in paragraph 5 to less than $500,000, not
$500 mln)
June 27 Sony Corp said some dealers in
Dubai resold about $12.8 million worth of its video equipment
and medical instruments to Iranian ministries, in a move that
could possibly attract U.S. penalties.
The dealers resold some equipment to Iran's broadcasting
unit and health ministry, and some also planned to sell
equipment to the information technology department of the
country's police, the firm said in a filing with the U.S.
regulator.
"If the relevant authorities were to impose penalties or
sanctions against Sony, the impact of such sanctions could be
material," the company said in Thursday's filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sony said it followed policies and procedures designed to
keep transactions with Iran in line with applicable economic
sanctions laws, but there could be no assurance such measures
would be effective.
It listed four Iran-related transactions, in three of which
it made net profit of less than $500,000, while taking a loss in
the fourth, but did not say how much.
Washington has been cracking down on companies accused of
evading Iran sanctions.
The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions against
specific Iranian individuals, state institutions or companies in
so far unavailing efforts to persuade Tehran to rein in
enrichment of uranium and open up to U.N. inspectors in exchange
for phased relief from tightening financial isolation.
Western nations believe the Islamic Republic is attempting
to develop the means to build atomic bombs. Iran says the
nuclear programme is solely for electricity generation and
medical uses.
Sony said it may conduct additional future sales in Iran
through third-party owned dealers or distributors, which may
require disclosure under U.S. laws.
"Sony intends to conduct any such sales in accordance with
applicable law," it added.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)