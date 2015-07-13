TOKYO, July 13 Sony Corp set a price of 3,420.5 yen per share for its first new-share offering in 26 years, a move aimed at beefing up its image sensors business as it reinvents itself as a niche component maker.

The price represented a 3 percent discount to the closing share price of 3,526.5 yen on Monday, when the stock rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)