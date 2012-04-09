TOKYO, April 9 Sony will cut its global workforce by about 10,000, or 6 percent of its entire workforce, by as early as the end of 2012, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The loss-making electronics firm may also request that its seven executive directors who served through the fiscal year to March, including Chairman Howard Stringer, return their bonuses, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)