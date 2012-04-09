BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
TOKYO, April 9 Sony will cut its global workforce by about 10,000, or 6 percent of its entire workforce, by as early as the end of 2012, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.
The loss-making electronics firm may also request that its seven executive directors who served through the fiscal year to March, including Chairman Howard Stringer, return their bonuses, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
