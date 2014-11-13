Nov 13 Sony Network Entertainment International
LLC, a unit of Sony Corp of America, unveiled a new cloud-based
TV service, PlayStation Vue, expected to be commercially
launched during the first quarter of 2015.
The web-based television service allows users to access live
TV and on-demand content without a cable or satellite service,
the company said.
The service offers catch-up and on-demand TV. It makes the
past three days of popular programming available without the
need to schedule recordings, the company said.
During the invite-only beta, PlayStation Vue will initially
offer around 75 channels per market from major programmers, such
as CBS, Discovery Communications, Fox
, NBCUniversal, Scripps Networks Interactive and
Viacom.
PlayStation Vue will begin an invite-only beta preview
during November for select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3
owners, with a phased rollout starting in New York followed by
Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the company said.
The service will also be available on iPad shortly
thereafter, and later on to more Sony and non-Sony devices.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)