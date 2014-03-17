By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, March 17 Sony Pictures
Entertainment on Monday will announce layoffs throughout its
studio operations in the United States and abroad, according to
a person familiar with the matter.
Among the units that will be hit is the Sony interactive
team that supports digital marketing, the source said on
condition of anonymity because the information is not yet
public.
Under pressure from hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb to
improve profitability at its studio, in November Sony hired
consultancy Bain & Co to identify more than $100 million in cost
cuts through layoffs and other means. It earlier replaced its
film marketing chief and said it intended to reduce its film
marketing costs.
"We are continuously evolving the business to make SPE more
efficient and competitive," said Sony Pictures Entertainment
spokesman Charles Sipkins. He said he had no further information
on how many people would be affected.
In February, the company said operating income at its
Pictures unit, which includes the studio, decreased by 4.2
percent to $231 million. It earned $98 million for the nine
months of the year that ended on December 31, the company also
said.