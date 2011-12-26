TOKYO Dec 26 Sony Corp said on Monday it expects the sale of its share in an LCD panel joint venture with Samsung Electronics to result in a roughly 66 billion yen ($845 million) impairment loss in the October-December quarter.

The company said it expected the transaction to result in annual savings of 50 billion yen.

Sony said in a statement it was revising its annual earnings outlook for the year to next March to reflect the transactions and other factors. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)