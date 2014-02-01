TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Sony Corp and
Chinese technology company Lenovo Group are in talks
about a possible joint venture to take over Sony's loss-making
Vaio PC business overseas, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on
Saturday.
The Japanese electronics and media giant called the report
inaccurate while acknowledging that it was looking at various
possibilities for the unit.
"Sony continues to address various options for the PC
business, but the press report on a possible PC business
alliance between Sony and Lenovo is inaccurate," the company
said in a statement.
Sony has said it plans to revise its product and
manufacturing strategy for the Vaio unit as it faces a slump in
its PC business, hit by the popularity of smartphones and
tablets.
Sony, which will release results next week, had previously
predicted its PC business would be in the red for the year to
end-March, without disclosing figures.
Moody's Investors Service cut Sony's debt rating to junk
status last week, highlighting challenges in its television and
PC businesses and pressure on profitability at its entire core
consumer electronics operation.
Lenovo earns about 80 percent of its revenue from personal
computers but has been aggressively diversifying into more
promising markets.
Last week, Lenovo said it would buy Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset unit for $2.91 billion, the
fourth-largest U.S. acquisition by a Chinese or Hong Kong
company ever, to face off against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc in the smartphone market.