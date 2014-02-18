TOKYO Feb 18 Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which called for major reforms at Sony Corp after acquiring a stake, is no longer listed among the electronics maker's 10 biggest shareholders, a regulatory filing showed.

The filing, released by Sony on Feb. 13, listed Sony's top 10 shareholders as of Dec. 31, with holdings of 0.96 percent or more.

Third Point, which said last year it had bought up a 7 percent stake in Sony and pressured the Japanese company to spin off its entertainment business, held 1.64 percent of Sony shares registered in its own name as of end-September.

It was unclear from the filing whether Third Point had sold off part of its stake in Sony or had registered shares under a different name.

A Sony spokeswoman said the company did not comment on individual shareholders. A Third Point representative had no immediate comment on the matter.