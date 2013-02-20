TOKYO Feb 20 Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell six percent of shares in its consolidated subsidiary M3 Inc, and as a result post a 115 billion yen ($1.23 billion) operating profit for the year through March 2013.

Sony said in statement that the sale of shares in M3, a marketing company, was part of a rebalancing of its business portfolio and assets. ($1 = 93.52 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Ron Popeski)