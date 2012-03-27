TOKYO, March 27 Sony Corp said on Tuesday that incoming CEO Kazuo Hirai would directly oversee the company's money-losing TV division as part of a new management structure to overhaul the consumer electronics maker's business.

Hirai will head the new home entertainment business segment, which oversees TVs and replaces its previous consumer products and services group, the company said in an emailed statement.

Sony will also form a new medical business unit, it said.

The maker of Bravia televisions and Vaio laptops expects a 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) net loss for the financial year ending March 31, its fourth straight year in the red, with much of the losses in its ailing TV business.

