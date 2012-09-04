TOKYO, Sept 4 Sony Corp won't be drawn into price competition in the tablet PC market amid a plethora of new cheap models from other makers, the executive in charge of the Japanese company's mobile devices division said on Tuesday.

Sony is also lithe enough and has enough research and development capability to compete against rivals Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics in smartphones, Kunimasa Suzuki, an executive vice president at Sony, said at a press briefing in Tokyo.