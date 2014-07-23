TOKYO, July 23 Sony Corp said on
Thursday it would invest 35 billion yen ($345 million) to
increase production of image sensors for smartphones and
tablets, as the company courts handset makers to get more orders
for front-facing camera sensors, used to take selfies.
The Japanese firm said it will increase production of
stacked CMOS sensors at two factories on the southern Japanese
island of Kyushu, while completing work on a factory in
northwestern Japan it bought from Renesas Electronics Corp
for a total investment of 35 billion yen.
Sony, which currently supplies image sensors for the main
camera in Apple Inc's iPhone said the investment will
allow it to raise production by 13 percent to 68,000 wafers a
month by August 2015, a step closer to its mid-term goal of
75,000.
Imaging sensors are an area of strength for Sony, which
leads the market ahead of Omnivision Technologies Inc,
whose sensors are mostly used in front-facing smartphone modules
that typically have lower specifications than the main rear
camera.
Sony told Reuters in March that it was looking to supply
more sensors for front-facing cameras as smartphone makers were
looking to improve their quality in response to consumers taking
more 'selfies', or self-portraits, as well as video calls.
Of the total investment, 9 billion yen will be spent this
year, which will come out of the 65 billion yen capex budget for
semiconductors announced in May. The remaining 26 billion yen
will be spent in the first half of the fiscal year starting next
March.
($1 = 101.3700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Christopher Cushing)