TOKYO, July 28 Sony Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its battery business to Murata Manufacturing Co for a yet-to-be-determined amount.

Sony said it may book losses from the sale but that they will not be reflected in its earnings outlook to be announced on Friday.

The company said it aims to complete the deal around March 2017. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)