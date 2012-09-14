TOKYO, Sept 14 Sony Corp is in the
final stages of talks to invest 50 billion yen ($646 million) in
cash-strapped Olympus Corp, with an agreement expected
by the end of September, state broadcaster NHK reported.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that
Olympus is in talks with Sony to accept a cash injection in
return for a stake. Medical device maker Terumo Corp
and camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp have also said
they are seeking to buy a stake in Olympus.
"We have no comment," Sony spokesman Shinichi Tobe said.
Olympus spokeswoman Michiko Kawasaki said: "This is not
something we have disclosed."
Endoscope maker Olympus needs a capital deal to mend its
finances after it booked a net loss of 49 billion yen for the
year ended on March 31, in the wake of a scandal over falsified
financial statements and hidden investment losses.
In June, shareholders' equity had fallen to 2.2 percent of
total assets from 4.6 percent in March. The ratio is a key
barometer of a company's liquidity, with a 20 percent level
widely regarded as indicative of financial stability.