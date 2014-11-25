TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Sony Corp says: can create profitable structure for TV business even if sales fall 20-30 pct

* Sony gaming chief says expects life cycle for Playstation 4 to exceed that of Playstation 3

* Sony gaming chief says further yen weakening would have negative effect on fiscal 2017 targets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Edwina Gibbs)