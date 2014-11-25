TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's loss-making Sony Corp said it expects revenue for its electronic devices division to rise up to 69 percent over the next three years, to as much as 1.5 trillion yen ($12.7 billion), as it works through an extensive restructuring plan.

The forecast was released on Tuesday at the start of a Sony investors' conference on prospects for its electronics division.

Last month, Sony posted a smaller-than-expected second-quarter operating loss on robust sales of image sensors. The result was hailed by its finance chief as proof that restructuring is paying, but a poor showing from its own Xperia phones weighed heavily on the results.

Sony didn't give business targets for its smartphone division on Tuesday, but said it planned to issue guidance by the end of March 2015.

In a similar event last week for its entertainment units, the conglomerate said it was aiming to lift its movie and TV programming revenues by a third over the next three years.

(1 US dollar = 117.8900 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Teppei Kasai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)