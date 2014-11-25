* Sees $13.6 bln videogames revenue in 3 yrs, up 25 pct
* Image sensor unit revenue to grow 70 pct to $12.7 bln
* Targets TV, smartphone profit even if sales slide
(Recasts, adds executive and fund manager comment)
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's loss-making Sony Corp
plans to slash its TV and mobile phone product line-ups
to cut costs, counting on multi-billion dollar revenue surges
for its buoyant PlayStation 4 and image sensor businesses over
the next three years.
Having lost ground to nimbler rivals like Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in consumer
electronics, Sony said on Tuesday its goal for TV and
smartphones is to turn a profit, even if sales slide as much as
30 percent.
"We're not aiming for size or market share but better
profits," Hiroki Totoki, Sony's newly appointed chief of its
mobile division told an investors' conference. A poor showing by
its Xperia smartphones has weighed heavily on recent earnings
and Sony said more detail on plans for the unit will be unveiled
before end-March.
With cost cuts on the way in some divisions, Sony is also
not planning to renew its FIFA soccer sponsorship contract next
year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Under its new three-year electronics business plan, Sony
said it was aiming to boost sales for its videogame division by
a quarter to as much as 1.6 trillion yen ($13.6 billion). It
said that will be helped by personalised TV, video and music
distribution services that should lift revenue per paying user.
At its devices division, which houses its image sensor
business, Sony said sales could increase 70 percent to as much
as 1.5 trillion yen. Sony's sensor sales are already robust,
with Apple using them in its iPhones while Chinese handset
manufacturers are increasingly adopting them.
In a similar event last week for its entertainment units,
the conglomerate said it was aiming to lift its movie and TV
programming revenues by a third over the next three years.
Shares in Sony finished 6 percent higher on hopes that the
new measures show a greater sense of restructuring urgency,
while the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 percent.
"There's a lot of expectation for Sony now, but nothing is
sure until there are results," said Ichiyoshi Asset Management
chief fund manager Akino Mitsushige. "Getting out of the mobile
market is an option, but they can't do that now, so they will
need to make some fundamental changes."
(1 US dollar = 117.8800 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Teppei Kasai; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)