TOKYO, Sept 17 Sony Corp said on Wednesday it now expects a much deeper net loss and will not pay a dividend for this fiscal year, hit by a 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) impairment charge in its mobile communications segment.

The Japanese consumer electronics company now sees a 230 billion yen net loss for the year ending March 31, versus its previous forecast for a 50 billion yen loss. (1 US dollar = 107.2300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)