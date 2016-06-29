TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects its image sensor business will miss its revenue target for the 2017 fiscal year because of weakening global demand for smartphones.

Sony forecast a revenue range of 1 trillion-1.05 trillion yen ($9.76 billion-$10.25 billion) for the year starting April 2017 in its revised medium-term business plan for the devices unit, which includes image sensors. That was lower than the previous target of 1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion yen.

($1 = 102.4200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)