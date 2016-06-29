BRIEF-SCIENTIFIC METALS INCREASES SIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* WILL BE OFFERING ADDITIONAL UNITS AT POST-CONSOLIDATION PRICE OF $0.23 PER ADDITIONAL UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $500,000
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects its image sensor business will miss its revenue target for the 2017 fiscal year because of weakening global demand for smartphones.
Sony forecast a revenue range of 1 trillion-1.05 trillion yen ($9.76 billion-$10.25 billion) for the year starting April 2017 in its revised medium-term business plan for the devices unit, which includes image sensors. That was lower than the previous target of 1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion yen.
($1 = 102.4200 yen)
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Bankers and brokers in China are expecting a brutal bonus season over the next few weeks, as business dwindled on local stock markets last year, dragging industry profits down by half.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.