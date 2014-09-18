* Shares give up much of 6-wk, 25% rally sparked by
restructuring
* Sony to forgo dividend - first time since 1958 listing
* Struggling in smartphones, one of its three core
businesses
(Updates share price, adds analyst comment, dividend
background)
TOKYO, Sept 18 Sony Corp shares fell
more than 10 percent on Thursday in their biggest drop in more
than 10 months after the Japanese consumer electronics maker
announced deep losses in its smartphone business and scrapped
its dividend for the first time since it listed in 1958.
The surprise axing of the dividend abruptly ended a 6-week
rally that had lifted Sony's shares as much as 25 percent to
their highest in more than a year, fuelled by rising confidence
in the company's restructuring and its plans for the automotive
sensor business.
Sony also said it would cut another 1,000 jobs in its
struggling smartphone business, where it is up against
fast-growing Chinese manufacturers as well as established names
such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics.
"If the company were to go through further restructuring, it
needs cash, so from this perspective, it makes sense that the
company is not paying dividends," said Mitsushige Akino, chief
fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
Akino reckoned Thursday's slide in the stock price was
overdone, but expected it to struggle until Sony gives more
details on its restructuring when it announces its
July-September results.
After the market close on Wednesday, Sony said it expects a
230 billion yen ($2.2 billion) net loss for the year ending on
March 31, worse than its prior estimate of a 50 billion yen
loss, reflecting an impairment charge for its smartphone
division.
On Thursday morning, the shares tumbled to a 5-week low of
1,844 yen before managing a slight bounce to 1,914.5 yen, down
9.8 percent.
MOBILE PILLAR
Sony warned in July of a potential writedown in its mobile
business, although the extent of the 180 billion yen charge was
at the high end of some analysts' forecasts and raised the
possibility of downward revisions in longer-term forecasts.
It also highlighted Sony's weakness in mobile, which it has
designated as one of the three pillars of its future business
along with games and imaging. Sony's growth strategy so far is
leaning heavily on its PlayStation and the network services
built around the video game workhorse, as well as its image
sensor business.
The suspension of the dividend payment, which last year
totalled 25 yen per share, also defies rising pressure on
Japanese firms to pay closer attention to shareholders'
interests.
Sony had already been expelled last month from a new index
of 400 Japanese stocks selected on the basis of
investor-friendliness, including return on equity which has
typically been relatively low at Japanese firms.
A number of blue-chip companies in Japan have been
increasing dividend payouts or moving to boost return on equity
through share buybacks, as they come under pressure to deploy
more of their cash to benefit shareholders.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano;
Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)