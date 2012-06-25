TOKYO, June 25 Japanese television makers Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp said on Monday they will cooperate to make OLED (organic light emitting diode) televisions as they battle Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics to take the lead in the technology, widely seen as replacing current LCD TVs.

The two companies said in a statement they will develop technologies to fabricate the screens and aim to establish it as a mass-production process in 2013. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)