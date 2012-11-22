TOKYO Nov 22 Ratings agency Fitch said on
Thursday it was cutting the debt ratings of consumer electronics
makers Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp to junk
status, citing weakness in their business.
The credit rating agency downgraded Sony by three notches to
BB-minus from BBB minus, saying "meaningful recovery will be
slow".
"Fitch believes that continuing weakness in the home
entertainment and sound and mobile products and communications
segments will offset the relatively stable music and pictures
segments and improvement in the devices segment which makes
semiconductors and components," it said in statement.
In a separate statement, Fitch cut Panasonic to BB from BBB
minus, a two-notch downgrade, citing weakened competitiveness in
its TVs and display panels as well as weak cash generation from
its operations.