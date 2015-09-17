TOKYO, Sept 17 The head of Sony Corp's gaming division said sales of PlayStation 4 in China were challenged by strict censorship rules, showing the country remained a tough market even after it ended a ban on foreign gaming consoles last year.

"We are still challenged somewhat with a censorship regime that we have to work with. This can be time-consuming," Andrew House, chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "The challenge is to work with their censorship constraints."

Sony started selling PlayStation 4 consoles in China in March, hoping to capitalise on the end of the 14-year ban. But Beijing's tough censorship rules have limited the number of gaming titles. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Reiji Murai; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)