BRIEF-Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership
* Delta Air Lines - reached agreement with expanded trans-pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between U.S. and Asia
TOKYO, Sept 17 The head of Sony Corp's gaming division said sales of PlayStation 4 in China were challenged by strict censorship rules, showing the country remained a tough market even after it ended a ban on foreign gaming consoles last year.
"We are still challenged somewhat with a censorship regime that we have to work with. This can be time-consuming," Andrew House, chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "The challenge is to work with their censorship constraints."
Sony started selling PlayStation 4 consoles in China in March, hoping to capitalise on the end of the 14-year ban. But Beijing's tough censorship rules have limited the number of gaming titles. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Reiji Murai; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
HOUSTON, March 29 An aging California refinery is testing PBF Energy Inc's reputation as a turnaround whiz, with mounting production woes and costly repairs at the 88-year-old plant throwing a wrench into efforts to quickly revive profits.