Nov 17 Sony Corp said on Sunday it had
sold 1 million units of its new PlayStation 4 gaming console in
the first 24 hours that it was available in the United States
and Canada.
The console, which Sony is counting on to kick-start a
revival of its consumer electronics business, went on sale on
Nov. 15.
Andrew House, the head of Sony Computer Entertainment, the
unit of Sony that oversees PlayStation, said in a statement that
"sales remain very strong in North America."
"We expect continued enthusiasm as we launch the
PlayStation 4 in Europe and Latin America on November 29," House
said.
Sony Corp had previously announced it had received more than
1 million advance orders for the console. Still, the initial
sales figures are Sony's first salvo in a battle brewing with
Microsoft Corp's Xbox One console, which goes on sale
Nov 22. Sony is also hoping its console can help build a
platform for recovery at the Japanese company's money-losing
consumer electronics operations.
Sony is aiming to sell 5 million PS4 units by the end of its
fiscal year that ends on March 31. Robert W. Baird & Co analyst
Colin Sebastian has said he expects 2.5 million to 3 million PS4
shipments in the fourth quarter in North America.
Both the PS4, priced at $399 in the United States, and the
Xbox One, with a price tag of $499, offer improved graphics for
realistic effects, processors that allow faster game play and a
slew of exclusive video games.