SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Sony Corp has sold over 7 million Playstation 4 video game consoles as of April 6, the company said on Wednesday.

In February, the Japanese company said it surpassed its full-year target of 5 million units by the end of March.

The console went on sale on Nov. 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units at the end of last year. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)