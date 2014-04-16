PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Sony Corp has sold over 7 million Playstation 4 video game consoles as of April 6, the company said on Wednesday.
In February, the Japanese company said it surpassed its full-year target of 5 million units by the end of March.
The console went on sale on Nov. 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units at the end of last year. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.