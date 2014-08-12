CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fire on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery -sources
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(Adds details on launch date and Xbox One)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Sony Corp said on Tuesday that sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console, launched in November, has surpassed 10 million units.
In April, the Japanese company said it had sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and was struggling to keep up with consumer demand.
The console went on sale on November 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units in sales as of the end of last year.
Microsoft said in April it had shipped 5 million Xbox One units to retailers worldwide since the launch. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.