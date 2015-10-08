TOKYO Oct 8 Sony Corp said it was
cutting the price of its PlayStation 4 videogame console to
around $350 from $400 to boost sales ahead of the year-end
holiday season.
Thursday's announcement follows similar price cuts of the
console in Asia, including its home market Japan, and adds
pressure on rival Microsoft Corp, whose Xbox One system
has lagged the PlayStation 4 in global sales.
Videogames, along with sensors, have helped lead a
turnaround at Sony which is still struggling with weak
smartphone and TV sales.
In July, Sony raised its full-year operating income forecast
for its game and network services division to 60 billion yen
($501.3 million) from a previous 40 billion yen, due to solid
PlayStation demand.
($1 = 119.6900 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)