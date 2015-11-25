TOKYO Nov 25 Sony Corp on Wednesday said sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console exceeded 30.2 million units as of Nov. 22, as global price cuts ahead of the year-end holiday season bolstered demand.

The PlayStation 4, which went on sale in late 2013, has been Sony's fastest-selling game console, the Japanese electronics manufacturer said. It hit sales of 20 million consoles in March.

The console helped Sony book its highest second-quarter operating profit in eight years. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)