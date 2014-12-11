BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kilo goldmines announces appointment to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: