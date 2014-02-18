Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
TOKYO Feb 18 Sony Corp said it has sold 5.3 million Playstation 4 game consoles as of Feb. 8, surpassing its full-year target ahead of its release in Japan next week.
Sony had said that it hoped to sell 5 million units by the end of March after releasing the Playstation 4 on Nov. 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America and rolling it out across other Asian countries since then.
The console will go on sale in Japan on Feb. 22, the last country currently scheduled to handle the device.
Microsoft Corp said in January that it had sold more than 3 million of its Xbox One console by the end of December after it was also released in late November.
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.