TOKYO Feb 1 Sony Corp will this month
host its first major Playstation meeting in two years, sparking
a flare-up in online speculation the Japanese consumer
electronics giant is preparing to unveil the successor to its 70
million-selling PS3 games console.
Sony declined to say whether it would release a new product
at the meeting in New York on Feb. 20. "We will be talking about
the Playstation business," spokesman Masaki Tsukakoshi said on
Friday. A Google search for "Sony Feb 20 Playstation" returned
more than 7 million hits.
The last time Sony held a Playstation event, in January
2011, it presented a protoype of its handheld Vita console.
Before that, it convened a gathering in 2005 two months after it
first demonstrated the PS3 concept. A meeting in 1999 revealed
designs for the PS2.
It has been more than six years since Sony launched the PS3
home console, a longer gap than between it and its PS2
predecessor, adding to the anticipation that it will soon
disclose its next gaming concept.
Since Sony's last home console launch, the games market has
been transformed by the boom in smartphones and tablet computers
that have wooed players with free or cheap games.
Sony and other console makers Nintendo Co Ltd and
Microsoft Corp now have to contend with competition
from hand-held devices made by Apple Inc, Samsung
Electronics and others.
Analysts expect that tablets and other mobile devices will
match the power and graphics of today's games consoles within a
few years.
Struggling under competitive pressure, Nintendo on Wednesday
cut its sales target for the Wii U, successor to its 100
million-selling Wii, to 4 million machines by the end of March
from its launch in November, compared with an earlier forecast
for 5.5 million.