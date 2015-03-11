March 11 Sony Corp is planning the U.S.
rollout of its long-anticipated video-streaming product later
this year, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on
Wednesday.
Sony Computer Entertainment President Andrew House said in
an interview with the Journal that PlayStation Vue will launch
within two weeks in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. [on.wsj.com/1C6IqQS
]
The video-streaming service will let consumers bypass
traditional cable and satellite subscriptions to watch TV shows
and movies. Time Warner Inc said earlier this week that
its HBO broadband product will be available on Apple TV in
April. Dish Network Corp rolled out its streaming video
service, SlingTV, earlier this year.
Sony secured rights of channels from several media companies
including Viacom Inc, Comcast's NBC Universal Inc
, CBS Broadcasting Inc and Twenty-First Century
Fox Film Corporation, the report said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)