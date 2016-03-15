BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Sony Corp on Tuesday announced its PlayStation virtual reality headset will launch globally for $399 in October this year.
The company said it is already working with more than 230 developers who are building content for the PlayStation VR device. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd and Mari Saito; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: