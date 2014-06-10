June 10 Sony Computer Entertainment Inc said it
will release a PlayStation TV set-top box for $99 in North
America this fall, through which users will be able to access
movies and TV episodes from the PlayStation store.
Users will be able to use the box to stream Playstation 3
games via PlayStation Now - the company's cloud-based game
streaming service, which will be available in North America from
July 31, the company said at the E3 expo in Los Angeles on
Monday.
The PlayStation TV was released in Japan and other Asian
regions under the name "PlayStation Vita TV" last fall.
Sony is trying to expand its entertainment network services
to compete against players like Amazon.com Inc, which
made a play for the living room space in April by unveiling the
$99 "Fire TV" video and game streaming device, with hopes of
boosting its main online retail business over the longer term.
Sony also said it will release a white version of its
Playstation 4 later this year, which will be bundled with
Activision Blizzard's much-anticipated sci-fi shooter
"Destiny".
Among the upcoming titles, 'Grand Theft Auto V' will be
available on PlayStation 4 this fall, where players will be able
to transfer their online characters and progress from older PS
and Xbox 360 consoles to the PS4.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore, Malathi Nayak in Los
Angeles and Sophie Knight in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)