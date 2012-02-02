TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp aims to
return to the black on an operating basis and achieve about 200
billion yen ($2.6 billion) in operating profit in the next
fiscal year, as it looks to halve losses in its TV business, CFO
Masaru Kato told reporters.
The Japanese consumer electronics company earlier on
Thursday slashed its operating income forecast to a loss of 95
billion yen for the current year ending in March, from a profit
of 20 billion yen in its previous outlook, stung by a slide in
sales at its TV unit as well as a strong yen and other factors.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)
