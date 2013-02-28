TOKYO Feb 28 Sony Corp said it has sold a Tokyo office building to Japanese real estate trust Nippon Building Fund Inc and one other investor for 111 billion yen ($1.2 billion).

Sony said that after the sale it would book operating profit of 41 billion yen for the fiscal year that ends in March. ($1 = 91.6050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)