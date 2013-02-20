NEW YORK Feb 20 Sony Corp took the wraps off its next-generation video game console called "PlayStation4" on Wednesday that will allow users to stream and play video games hosted on servers.

The company revealed the new console, which will succeed the seven-year-old PlayStation 3, in New York.

The controller dubbed "DualShock 4" will have a touch pad, Mark Cerny, lead system architect on PlayStation 4, said.

Sony purchased U.S. cloud-based gaming company Gaikai for $380 million in July. Using that technology, the new console will offer a cloud-gaming service, the company said.