TOKYO, Sept 19 Sony Corp aims to sell 5
million PlayStation 4 game consoles in less than five months
from a launch that will coincide with the release of rival
Microsoft Corp's Xbox One.
It sold 3.6 million of the predecessor PS3 from its November
2006 launch to the March 31, 2007, financial year end.
Sony, for whom the PS4 is central to restoring profitability
at its hardware operations, will start selling the console on
Nov. 15 in the United States. The Xbox One will go on sale a
week later.
PS4 sales in Japan will begin on Feb. 22, giving Japan sales
just over a month to contribute to Sony's end-March target,
disclosed by game unit chief Andrew House in a presentation at
the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. Preorders totalled 1 million as
of August.
Sony, like Microsoft, has extended its latest console beyond
gaming by making it a living room entertainment hub controlling
movie, television and internet content.
Microsoft's Phil Spencer, in charge of Xbox content, on
Wednesday told Reuters the Xbox business would soon unveil
television projects, following on from an agreement to produce a
television series of its popular Halo game in collaboration with
Steven Spielberg.
