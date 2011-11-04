TOKYO Nov 4 Ratings agency S&P said on Friday
it had placed Sony Corp on creditwatch for a possible
downgrade from its current A minus long term rating, because of
an increasingly difficult earnings environment for the company's
core flat panel TV business.
The consumer electronics giant shocked investors this week
by slashing its annual forecasts to predict its fourth straight
net loss and said it expected to lose 175 billion yen ($2.2
billion) in its TV unit.
S&P said it was highly uncertain whether Sony could turn
around earnings as planned, and the buyout of the Sony Ericsson
mobile joint venture would result in an increased financial
burden.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen)
