Aug 6 Moody's Investors Service on Monday put
Sony Corporation's ratings on review for downgrade, saying it
was concerned that weak consumer sentiment globally and a strong
yen would hurt earnings and debt at the Japanese electronics
giant.
The agency said the move affected Sony's Baa1 long-term
senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings and the Prime-2
short-term ratings and its supported subsidiary, Sony Global
Treasury Services Plc.
"Moody's review will focus on Sony's ability to restore its
earnings and leverage by dealing with its structural challenges
effectively," the agency said in a statement.
"Moody's will also assess Sony's investment and financial
strategy. In particular, Moody's will focus on Sony's approach
to strengthen and diversify its earnings base over the medium
term."