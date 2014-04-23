UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Sony Corp will branch out into the real-estate business in August and plans to take the unit public in three years, the Nikkei reported without citing a source.
Sony recently set up a real-estate unit in Tokyo, with the aim of generating annual sales of 50 billion yen ($488.4 million) in five years, the newspaper said.
The real-estate foray marks the first initiative of a new project team at Sony that specializes in creating new businesses and aims at developing more than 10 new businesses over the next three years, the business daily reported.
($1 = 102.3850 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources