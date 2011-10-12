* Several Bravia TVs partially melted, one emitted smoke
TOKYO, Oct 12 Electronics giant Sony Corp
suffered a fresh blow on Wednesday after several of its
Bravia LCD televisions sets emitted smoke or parts began to
melt, a company official said on Wednesday.
Sony said it will offer free inspection and repairs
available to 1.6 million of the TV sets.
Sony's television unit is already heading for its eighth
straight year of losses, as it battles fierce competition from
Samsung and LG of South Korea .
The 11 overheating incidents all took place in Japan, but
the faulty parts may affect TV sets sold around the world, the
company said in a news release.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to anything
other than the televisions, Sony said.
The televisions were manufactured in 2007 and 2008 and were
mostly sold in Europe and the United States, although some were
also sold in Japan and other parts of the world, a Sony
spokeswoman said.
The company will alert customers to the problem via its
websites and in some countries via e-mail and newspaper
advertisements.
