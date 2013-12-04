TOKYO Dec 4 Sony Corp may buy a factory from chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp boost production of its imaging sensors to meet rising demand from Chinese smartphone makers, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Negotiations are ongoing and no agreement has been reached, the sources said. Both companies declined to comment on the matter.

Sony is looking to increase production of its CMOS imaging sensors, which are used in smartphones including Apple Inc 's iPhone and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones. The company currently has about a third of the global market for the sensors.