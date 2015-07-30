UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 30 Sony Corp on Thursday reported a 39 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, helped by strong sales of smartphone camera sensors and PlayStation4 videogames.
Sony said April-June operating profit rose to 96.9 billion yen ($780.8 million) from 69.8 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the 73.3 billion average estimate of 18 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 124.1000 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.