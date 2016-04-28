TOKYO, April 28 Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp on Thursday reported its biggest annual operating profit since fiscal 2007, due to restructuring its struggling smartphone business and brisk demand for PlayStation 4 videogames.

Operating profit rose 329.2 percent to 294.2 billion yen ($2.70 billion) for the year ended March, roughly in line with a forecast announced earlier this month.

As it had previously flagged, Sony issued no earnings guidance for this fiscal year as it continued to assess the impact of earthquakes that halted production at its image sensor plant in southern Japan. ($1 = 108.8500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)