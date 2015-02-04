TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's Sony Corp said its
net loss for 2014 was likely less than previously forecast as
cost cuts and higher-than-expected sales of its image sensors
and PlayStation video game consoles helped lift its
third-quarter profit.
Sony said its preliminary results showed that operating
profit had doubled to 178.3 billion yen ($1.52 billion) while
sales rose 6 percent to 2.56 trillion yen in October-December
quarter.
Analysts had on average expected an operating profit of 96.6
billion yen on sales of 2.38 trillion yen, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Sony also forecast a preliminary full-year net loss of 170
billion yen, narrower than its October forecast for a net loss
of 230 billion yen for the year.
Sony had said it would delay announcing the official results
for the third quarter as its Hollywood studio struggled to
recover from a massive hacking of its computer systems.
($1 = 117.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)