UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp on Thursday cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a $1 billion writedown on its struggling movie business.
Sony forecast group operating profit of 240 billion yen ($2.13 billion) for the year ending in March, down from a previous estimate of 270 billion yen.
It also said October-December operating profit fell to 92.4 billion yen from 202.1 billion yen a year earlier.
The company said earlier this week it had cut the goodwill value of its movie business by 112.1 billion yen due to a dimming outlook for earnings from DVD and Blu-ray discs. ($1 = 112.5700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources