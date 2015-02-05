TOKYO Feb 5 Shares of Sony Corp surged
and hit their daily trade limit on Thursday after the Japanese
consumer electronics and entertainment group said its annual net
loss will likely be smaller than previously forecast.
Sony, which also forecast a full-year operating profit
instead of a loss, was last up 14.7 percent at 3,174 yen.
Jefferies said Sony's results released Wednesday were "the
strongest result in the last decade."
"We believe this outstanding performance is the result of
company's renewed focus on profitable businesses where Sony has
competitive advantage in oligopoly businesses, while de-risking
Sony group by stepping away from commoditized consumer
electronics products like PC, TV, and mobile-phones," said Atul
Goyal, analyst at Jefferies.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Tokyo markets team; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)