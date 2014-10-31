TOKYO Oct 31 Sony Corp says:

- expects to sell 41 million smartphones in FY2014/2015 versus prev forecast of 43 million

- expects to sell 14.5 million LCD TVs in FY2014/15 versus prev forecast of 15.5 million

- expects dollar rate of 110 yen for October-March vs prev forcast of 103 yen

- expects euro rate of 138 yen for October-March 2015 vs prev forecast of 137 yen

